The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader and cousin of NFL star Travis Kelce took to TikTok to set the record straight after someone tried to pin her Chiefs fandom on Taylor Swift's influence. Her now-viral video posted on May 21 has already racked up close to 300,000 views and more than 34,000 likes, but it’s the message that’s grabbing the most attention, per People.

imagine travis kelce being your cousin😭😭😭 IM SO JEALOUS LMAO pic.twitter.com/VUFQKptADm — Christina Keen⸆⸉ 🫶🏻✨ (@christinakeen89) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The post opens with a picture of Corum holding a baby, smiling in Chiefs gear. “Told him I was a Chiefs fan,” reads the caption across the screen. Then the vibe shifts. The next image, a beachside selfie, features the skeptical response she got: “Oh, you like them because of Taylor Swift, right?”

Corum didn't leave that hanging. She closed out the clip with a collage of her and Travis Kelce over the years. Some shots come from casual family events. Others show her supporting him on the field in full Chiefs colors, long before the global pop icon ever entered the picture. The caption: “Been a fan #cousin,” with two eye emojis for emphasis.

TikTok Fame and Swiftie Fantasies

The comments section turned into a mix of validation and fan fiction. One user joked, “I would put this on my resume,” while another playfully warned Corum of the “blessing” she holds: “You're gonna be COUSINS with Taylor Swift.” Others couldn’t help but imagine her in the front row at a future “Tayvis” wedding, with exclusive access to Swift’s wedding dress.

There were also nostalgic stans pretending to reconnect. “Wait omg we were best friends in elementary school!!! remember??” one user wrote, hoping to slide into the inner circle through humor.

Even the Eagles got some love. When someone asked if Corum also supported Travis’s brother, Jason Kelce, during his time with Philadelphia, she responded without hesitation: “Ofc.”

As the internet continues to dissect every inch of Travis and Taylor’s relationship, Corum is staying clear with her stance. She's been riding with the Chiefs long before the spotlight. Don’t get it twisted.