Adin Ross has the perfect financial backer in mind for Soulja Boy and DDG's boxing match: Drake.

“Guys, actually knowing Drake, Drake would actually probably pay to make it happen. Dude, I’m not even joking. … Let me cook. No, I’m not gonna call Drake about that on stream. That’s putting him on the spot. I’m not gonna do that,” the controversial streamer told his followers.

Drake has not responded to Ross' proposal at this time.

DDG and Soulja Boy have been taking shots at one another ever since the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper has been accused of domestic violence against his former girlfriend, Halle Bailey. The Little Mermaid actress and rapper share a one-year-old son together, Halo.

Soulja Boy said per HipHopDX: “You know how to fight, right? You a boxer, right? Let’s get in the f******g ring b***h a** n***a. I’ll beat your b***h a**. Putting your hands on the Little Mermaid, n****a… F**k you and your whole family.”

DDG responded to the “Crank That” rapper: “Soulja Boy on another heroin rant. We gotta get that man clean. That heroin is f*****g him up. Soulja Boy you can’t fight, so stop tryna act like you wanna fight me, n***a. You just talking s**t. You was supposed to fight Chris Brown 5 years ago, n***a still ain’t do it.”

Back in 2017, the beef between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown escalated when they were planning to fight but the “Under the Influence” singer ended up canceling it dubbing event “immature.”

In 2021, DDG fought TikTok influencer Nate Wyatt where he won in five rounds by a unanimous decision. DDG proposed fights with the late PnB Rock and Toosi but neither of the fights ever materialized.

DDG and Halle Bailey's Legal Battle

Bailey and DDG made headlines after Grammy-nominated singer spoke about the alleged abuse she received from her ex in court documents. She spoke about how the rapper went live on Twitch on May 5 and said she was not letting him see his son.

“He went live on his Twitch channel, voicing that he was unable to see his son, implying that I was keeping Halo from him…He then created a fire storm of media around ‘freeing Halo’ from me… Darryl’s Mother and I had texted about my whereabouts a week prior, and Darryl did not wish to see Halo after his last visit, the timing of his Twitch posts was intended to ruin my night, which it did,” Bailey said.

The Ungodly Hour songstress spoke about an alleged incident in January where DDG came to pick up their son and he was physically abusive towards her. He allegedly told her to “get out of my car, BITCH,” and then allegedly became physical.

“At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain,” Bailey said, adding images of her chipped tooth and bruises.

Bailey has since been granted temporary sole physical and legal custody of Halo and is permitted to travel with her son while she is filming in Italy next month. She has also requested a restraining order and that DDG is not allowed to be of 100 feet of her or to discuss Bailey on his livestreams. Bailey and DDG have a scheduled hearing for June 6.