Madonna’s net worth in 2023 is $850 million. Madonna is an American singer and actress. She currently holds the record of the best-selling music artist of all time. Because of this, she’s the most successful female recording artist in history.

Aside from her musical hits, she’s also known for her iconic roles in various movies. In this article, let’s take a look at Madonna’s net worth in 2023.

Madonna’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $850 million

Madonna’s net worth in 2023 is $850 million. This is according to numerous reputable outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder she wanted to upgrade from her $21 mansion in Hollywood Hills.

Madonna was born in Bay City, Mich. She learned how to dance as early as 12 years old at a holiday camp with her friend. After sparking her interest in dance, Madonna went on to earn a dance scholarship at the University of Michigan. She also attended the American Dance Festival for one summer. However to pursue her dance career, she decided to drop out of college and moved to New York City.

Madonna's early career as a dancer

In New York, Madonna would start taking up jobs in the entertainment industry, She performed for the Pearl Lang Dance Theater. Aside from this, she was also the backup to established artists like John “Jellybean” Benitez, Nick Karen, Patrick Hernandez, and Jose Gutierez & Luis Camacho.

After getting her feet wet in the entertainment industry, Madonna would join bands such as the Breakfast Club and Emmy and the Emmys. Aside from her musical endeavors, Madonna also made her acting debut in film, A Certain Sacrifice.

Madonna signs with Sire Records

It won’t be long before Madonna was discovered by Sire Records. After inking a three-single deal, worth $45,000 with additional bonuses. Madonna would make the most out of this opportunity. She would release hit songs Everybody in 1982 and Burning Up in 1983. Both of which were club hits that made the Hot Dance Club Song’s Chart by Billboard magazine. With her singles turning out successful, she would eventually release a debut album in 1983.

Madonna’s self-titled debut album was relatively successful. One of the songs, Holiday, made it to the Top 10 internationally. The album also reached the Top 10 in the Billboard 200. Lucky Star and Borderline, two songs from her album also made it to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Madonna releases Like a Virgin

After producing these hits, Madonna’s breakthrough came when she released another hit album, Like a Virgin on November 1984. The album increased her popularity, as it was the first album by a female artist to sell at least 5 million copies in the U.S.

It was also her first No. 1 album. According to the RIAA, Madonna’s hit album sold approximately 21 million copies worldwide.

Madonna's rise to stardom

Madonna’s rise to stardom continued as she enjoyed a successful music career. She would release 12 more albums including True Blue (1986), Like A Prayer (1989), Erotica (1992), Bedtime Stories (1994), Ray of Light (1998), Music (2000), American Life (2003), Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005), Rebel heart (2005), Hard Candy (2008), MDNA (2012), and Madame X (2019).

Madonna would go on to make the world record for the best-selling female artist with over 300 million records sold worldwide. She also had a 36-year run on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and in 2023, she joined Cher as the only other woman to have a song in Billboard's Hot 100 chart in five different decades.

On top of Madonna’s albums, Madonna’s music also reigned supreme in terms of music videos, movie soundtracks, and concert tours. In terms of Music Video Awards, she earned one Best Video, one Best Video of the Year, one Best Pop/Rock Female Artist, one Best Dance Clip of the Year, and three Best Pop Clip of the Year awards.

Madonna's concert tour success

Her concert tours were also highly successful, one of which was her first-ever concert tour, The Virgin Tour. Despite the concert only being held in North America, the tour earned at least $5 million.

Aside from this, Madonna’s Who’s That Girl World Tour was also a massive hit. Although the concert tickets were relatively expensive at 50-150 Euros, the tour still went on to earn $25 million.

Furthermore, she would go on to break records of concert tours by a female artist. In 2001, The Drowned World Tour earned $75 million. Afterwards in 2004, the Reinvention World Tour Madonna was awarded the Backstage Pass Award as this tour garnered $125 million.

However, none would be more groundbreaking than her Confessions tour in 2006. The tour earned a world record at that time, $193.7 million. This was the highest at that time by a female artist until 2008.

In those years, Madonna reportedly earned about $400 million in tour ticket sales. Her other successful concert tours include the MDNA Tour in 2012 and Rebel Heart Tour in 2016, which collected $305 million and $169.8 million, respectively.

In June 2023, Madonna had a health scare that caused her The Celebration Tour to be postponed. Madonna had to be hospitalized due to a bacterial infection. However, the new tour schedule was expected sometime in August.

Madonna's success in movies

Aside from a successful career in music, Madonna also thrived in the film industry as an actress. She has appeared in 22 movies as an actress, including Vision Quest (1985), Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), Dick Tracy (1990), A League of their Own (1992), Swept Away (2002), Die Another Day (2002), and many more.

Madonna would earn a Best Actress nomination for the Saturn Award for her role in Dick Tracy, wherein she also made $35,000 from the film. However, none would top her performance in Evita (1996). After her iconic role as Eva Peron, Madonna earned a Best Actress Award in the Golden Globes. Madonna earned $1 million from Evita and also requested to keep her wardrobe from the film.

Madonna's business ventures

Aside from being a music artist and actress, Madonna is also a businesswoman. After being a founder of Maverick in 1992, a joint venture with Time Warner paid her a whooping $60 million in addition to 20% of the royalties from the music publishing division. In 2004, Warner purchased Madonna’s shares of Maverick, which is now recognized as Warner Music.

Madonna also engaged with various brand partnerships. She worked with H&M, Pepsi, and Dolce & Gabbana. Madonna also founded some businesses such as MG Icon LLC, which is a joint venture with Iconix Brand Group and MDNA Skin.

Madonna also has a solid art collection, made by known artists. Her collection is reportedly at least $100 million and could be worth more when sold in the market.

Furthermore, Madonna also owns a solid real estate portfolio. Just recently, Madonna paid $19.3 million for a mansion previously owned by The Weeknd in Hidden Hills, Calif.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Madonna’s net worth in 2021?