Madonna is a pop legend, with many iconic hit songs and albums to her name. She has seven Grammy Awards and a handful of American Music Awards. With Madonna's accomplishments in music, have you ever wondered how the mega pop star lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Madonna's $21 million mansion in Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.

Madonna rose to worldwide prominence in the mid-1980s. As her career continued into the 1990s, the crossover music-movie superstar picked up a luxurious mansion on Mulholland Drive called Castillo de Lago. It's worth noting that the mansion was once owned by controversial mobster Bugsy Siegel. Furthermore, the property was also used in the iconic Eddie Murphy comedy Beverly Hills Cop.

It's unknown how much Madonna shelled out for the property. However, the home is no longer under her name, currently owned by fashion mogul Leon Max. He recently listed the property on the market for a whopping $21 million.

Here are some photos of Madonna's former $21 million mansion on Mulholland Drive in Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally built in 1929, Castillo de Lago is a massive compound that encompasses 10,513 square feet of living space. It includes nine bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Showing glimpses of Spanish architecture, Madonna's former mansion features coffered ceilings, terra cotta flooring and Spanish archways. Furthermore, the resort style estate includes a living room with a fireplace, a sizable dining room, an elevator, a cozy library with a fireplace and a spacious master bedroom.

While the home's interior is already jaw-dropping, the mansion's beauty extends to the outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge area with a fountain, rose gardens and plenty of other green space filled with grass, tree and various plants.

Moreover, aside from having plenty of space for fresh air in the backyard, Madonna probably also enjoyed breathtaking views of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean. One can also view the legendary “HOLLYWOOD” sign from the property.

A mansion like this was certainly fit for a world-renowned performer like Madonna. In fact, it is easy to see why she lived here at one point in her career. Madonna has a net worth of around $850 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Madonna's former $21 million mansion on Mulholland Drive in Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.