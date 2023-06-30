Madonna is recovering following a recent hospitalization due to a bacterial infection. The icon is back home in New York where “she's feeling better and following doctor's orders and resting,” a source told PEOPLE.

On Wednesday (June 28), Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary revealed that the “Like a Virgin” singer had been hospitalized due to a “serious bacterial infection.”

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote. “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Madonna's 84-date global trek was expected to start on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, however, it has since been postponed.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the statement continued. Madonna was preparing to kick off her Celebration World Tour next month, commemorating the 40-year anniversary of her career.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he concluded.

This is not the first time that Madonna has suffered a health problem near a tour date. Towards the end of her Madam X Tour in 2020, the singer had to get hip replacement surgery.

“Let me be really honest with you – I used to be, like, a fitness/workout maniac,” she said at the time, according to Extra. “You probably know that right? … During my [2019 Madame X] tour – I don’t know if you’ve noticed it, but I’m limping a lot – I was in more pain than I’ve ever been in in my life. I’m a bionic woman – I had hip replacement surgery.

“So, how do I stay in shape? It’s all in your head … It’s called will, it’s called no one’s gonna stop me, and how I stay in shape is no one’s gonna stop me. And how I stay in shape is I don’t believe in limitations.”

Madonna's tour dates at this time have been paused but no specific update on how it will affect dates has been made.