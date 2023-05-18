The Orlando Magic have plenty of decisions to make leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft. Thanks to the Nikola Vucevic trade in 2021, the Magic have two lottery picks to work with, their own at No. 6 and the Chicago Bulls’ at No. 11. Now the question is, how they will use these picks?

Sure, the Magic could always use those picks themselves and add a couple of promising rookies, but that’s not quite as interesting. The added flexibility from having Chicago’s pick could allow them to make a big-time trade. There’s also layers to that decision as well, as they could either trade up in the draft or move back to acquire more veteran talent. The sheer amount of options available to the Magic makes them an interesting team to watch in the coming weeks. Here are two potential options for the Mavericks if they decide to trade one or both of their lottery picks.

2. Pushing for the playoffs with Zach LaVine

Orlando currently has the second-youngest roster in the league with an average age of 23.9, only trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder (22.9). Due to this, they aren’t really in a rush to make the playoffs, especially because they were already playing around .500 basketball for much of last season. However, that option is still available to them if they want to make a push.

In that case, Bulls guard Zach LaVine could be the perfect player for such a push. The 28-year-old is coming off another great season, averaging 24.8 points on great shooting. Chicago could also look to rebuild this offseason, so LaVine could be available.

Landing LaVine certainly wouldn’t come cheap, though. Bleacher Report proposed a trade that sent the guard to Orlando but for a steep price. That proposed trade had the Magic sending the No. 11 pick back to the Bulls in addition to Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac and Gary Harris.

The high price could deter Orlando away from making such a trade. However, the Magic could also decide it’s worth the risk and immediately bolster their offense.

1. Trading up for Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson is near-unanimously seen as a top-three pick in the upcoming draft. The G League Ignite guard is neck-and-neck with Alabama’s Brandon Miller in the race for the No. 2 overall pick. However, the way the draft lottery played out opens up an intriguing possibility.

The Charlotte Hornets hold the No. 2 overall pick, but with franchise player LaMelo Ball already being a guard, they may not want to double-dip at the position. A similar situation exists for the Portland Trail Blazers, who have the No. 3 pick and their franchise guard Damian Lillard. With this in mind, a team could realistically trade up to nab Henderson, and the Magic make a ton of sense to do so.

Unlike the aforementioned teams, Orlando doesn’t have a franchise guard on the roster. The Magic’s two lottery picks also gives them more ammo to make a trade than other teams. If they can avoid having to give up some of their young talent, all the better.

The Magic could make a trade with either team, although the Blazers seem to be a more likely option. Either way, Henderson could give this team another young superstar to build around in the future.