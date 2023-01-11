By the time the trade deadline on February 9 rolls in, the Orlando Magic must make some significant decisions. Of course, the Magic may be less aggressive before the deadline if they decide not to go all-in for a spot in the play-in tournament. Still, Here we will look at the two best trades the Orlando Magic must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

As of this writing, Orlando wants to work toward the play-in tournament. Keep in mind that the Magic are only four games behind 10th place in the Eastern Conference. On the flip side, Terrence Ross, Mo Bamba, and Gary Harris are seasoned players that the Magic could deal. Still, Orlando could prefer to keep them as it tries to make the playoffs again.

It’s a difficult scenario. Therefore, the Magic’s success or failure over the next month will likely guide the decisions they make before the 2023 trade deadline.

Harris and Ross are two Magic players that have been mentioned in trade speculations. Ross was a starter for Orlando’s first eight games of the season before moving to a backup position. His tenure in Orlando may come to an end before the trade deadline since there are so many young players pushing for playing time.

*lil wayne light flicker sound* 14 PTS in 13 MIN for @TerrenceRoss 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VAeXfcygo2 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 5, 2023

Meanwhile, veteran guard Gary Harris is another trade prospect to keep an eye on. His non-guaranteed $13 million salary for the upcoming season basically makes him an expiring and expendable trade piece for Orlando to dangle.

Big guy Mo Bamba is another. Some believe he could also be moving. The 24-year-old currently averages 7.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this year while earning under $10.3 million thanks to a very tradeable deal. It is not assured that he will earn the same amount next season. He may be a desirable trade target for a club in need of some frontcourt outside shooting.

In general, everyone on the Magic roster who is not Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, or Wendell Carter Jr. should be available on the trading block.

Now, let’s discuss the two best trades the Magic must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1. Swing for the fences by getting Russell Westbrook

No matter Orlando’s approach to the play-in tournament, they should at least swing for the fences by trying to acquire Russell Westbrook. Regardless of whether they decide to keep the seasoned point guard, Orlando might develop into an interesting destination for Russ. The Magic could also receive an unprotected first-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a potential deal. In exchange, Orlando will just part with veterans who don’t match the team’s long-term timeline.

Those veterans are Ross and Harris. They can provide the Lakers with some much-needed shooting and wing play, which they desperately need. Remember that Ross is putting up decent numbers off the bench. He is making 37.5 percent of his three-point attempts while averaging 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He would be a welcome addition to a contender’s bench that lacks some offensive punch.

Following arthroscopic knee surgery, Harris has played 13 games this season. He is a skilled 3-and-D wing who averages 9.4 points per and is hitting 42.2 percent of his threes. Like Ross, Harris can add depth to the Lakers on the wings.

Perhaps PF Jonathan Isaac might be added as well. He has been away from the court for more than two years due to knee issues. However, when he was last seen in an NBA game, he was an exceptional defender.

2. Acquire picks or younger talent

Orlando’s rebuilding efforts are showing promise with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner proving to be standout players. Bol Bol is also in the running for the Most Improved Player award. Meanwhile, Wendell Carter Jr. has been a key contributor on both ends of the court. However, to take the next step and reach its goals, the team needs to expand its talent base.

This trade season is the perfect opportunity to do so. Again, the Magic should consider trading non-essential players such as Ross and Harris in exchange for future draft picks. Additionally, the front office should also be on the lookout for young and cheap players who have the potential to flourish alongside Wagner on the wings. Some examples are Moses Moody of the Golden State Warriors and Saddiq Bey of the Detroit Pistons.

The Magic may not consider in-prime players the best fit for now. Instead, they can add another up-and-comer in a position of need. As we mentioned, Moody is an interesting candidate. Remember that he has fallen out of Golden State’s rotation. Still, Moody could fit well on the Magic roster. They could also maybe get him on the cheap. He has yet to live up to his full potential. However, he has the makings of a three-and-D role player. The Magic could invest in him and develop him into a key contributor over time.