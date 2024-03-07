The Orlando Magic are on the road to take on the New York Knicks Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Magic are 37-26 this season, and they have won five games in a row. Orlando has also beaten the Knicks three times already this season. In those three games, Paolo Banchero is scoring 28.3 points per game while Franz Wagner is contributing 26.5 points. They are the only two players scoring over 13.0 points per game against the Knicks, though. As a team, the Magic have scored 111.0 points per game against New York.
The Knicks have won just one of their last four games, but they are 10 games over .500 this season. As mentioned, three of their losses have come against the Magic. In those three losses, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are both scoring 26.5 points per game. However, they have both played just two of the three games. As a team, the Knicks are scoring 100.7 points per game against the Magic. Brunson did not play on Tuesday, so he is questionable for Friday's tilt with the Magic.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Magic-Knicks Odds
Orlando Magic: +2 (-108)
Moneyline: +110
New York Knicks: -2 (-112)
Moneyline: -130
Over: 210 (-110)
Under: 210 (-110)
How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Florida, MSGSN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic are a very solid defensive team, which has been shown against the Knicks, and on their win streak. In their last five games, the Magic have allowed just 95.4 points per game. That is an elite number, and it is a huge reason for their win streak. Orlando has been playing excellent defense, and the Knicks could be without three key players in this game. Because of that, Orlando should be able to keep the Knicks' scoring to a minimum again.
The Magic have allowed just 100.7 points to the Knicks this season. When the Magic allow under 110 points in a game this season, they have a record of 26-5. I am not sure the Knicks come anywhere close to 110 points in this game, so the Magic should be able to cover the spread on the road.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks are going to struggle on the offensive side of the floor. Without Randle and possibly Brunson, the Knicks are at a big disadvantage. Add in OG Anunoby to that, and the Knicks are without three of their usual key players. However, New York is still one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, and they have played well against the Magic in that sense. Orlando has scored just 111.2 points per game on their win streak, so their offense is not the reasoning for their success. If the Knicks can continue their strong defensive play, they will cover the spread.
Final Magic-Knicks Prediction & Pick
The Knicks are short-handed in this game, and I think that will hurt them. The Magic are playing very well, especially on defense, and that will lead them to victory here. I will take the Magic to win this game straight up. I also love the under.
Final Magic-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic ML (+110), Under 210 (-110)