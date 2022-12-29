By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

There are only a handful of players in the league that draw more attention than Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol when he’s on the court. After all, Bol is not only a 7’2 center with a 7’8 wingspan, he also possesses skills more suited to someone a foot smaller. Thus, his combination of physical gifts and guard skills makes every playing moment of his must-watch, as he could conjure some magic from his go-go-gadget arms at any given time.

And he even channeled his inner Space Jam version of Michael Jordan in the process on Wednesday night.

Reeling after an altercation between Moe Wagner and Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes, the Magic needed a jolt, and Bol Bol gave it to them early in the third quarter. After Bol received the ball in the corner, the 7’2 big man saw considerable daylight on his way to the rim. The Pistons offered little-to-no resistance, with Isaiah Stewart acting as the last line of defense. But his efforts were in vain.

Using every inch of his 7’8 wingspan, Bol threw down a nasty one-hand poster jam over Stewart despite taking off from outside the paint. In doing so, he looked like Michael Jordan extending his arms all the way from halfcourt to lead the Tune Squad to a much-needed victory over the Monstars to prevent his enslavement at the hands of an alien race.

That is an incredible sight, and nasty dunks that involve the literal act of throwing the ball into the hoop always seems to make the athletic feat even more ridiculous. Still, that is a jam that only a person with Bol Bol’s physical gifts will be able to pull off. Just look at the incredible extension he had on his poster dunk.

Could watch this Bol Bol poster on repeat. 🎥: @NBApic.twitter.com/2POe9S8wsO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 29, 2022

Alas, the Magic were unable to mount a comeback against the Pistons, falling 121-101 in the end. Bol ended up with 11 points and 6 rebounds on the night, but at least two of the points he scored came on such an absurd finish right at the hoop.