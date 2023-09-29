If ever an opportunity arises for him to join the Orlando Magic and play for the franchise where everything started, Dwight Howard is more than open for a potential return.

Howard is still looking for a way back to the NBA, and sure enough, suiting up for the Magic as he ends his career would be a storybook ending. However, the eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year doesn't intend to go back just for the feels. He is confident that he can still bring something to the table for Orlando, including being a veteran presence that has championship experience.

“I would definitely want to come back and be a part of the Magic, their team and what they're trying to accomplish in Orlando now. … Would be a great [thing to be] in Orlando to finish out my career where I started it, and for the young and upcoming and promising team who I feel would need some type of veteran leadership. … I think it'll be very beneficial to the players, to the city, to the organization,” Howard said on Twitter Space when asked about potentially rejoining Orlando, per ClutchPoints.

Dwight Howard recently worked out for the Golden State Warriors and seemed to be on his way to joining the Dubs. Surprisingly, though, GM Mike Dunleavy and the front office decided to take a different route and didn't sign the big man.

It's unknown if the Magic have any interest in Howard, however. He doesn't really fit their timeline considering how young they are. Not to mention that it doesn't look like they are going to contend for the title in 2023-24.

If not with the Magic, though, here's hoping that Howard gets one final shot at the NBA.