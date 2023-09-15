Eight-time All-Star and 2020 NBA champion Dwight Howard is eyeing a potential return to the NBA with the Golden State Warriors. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Howard will meet with Warriors officials next week as the team looks to add an experienced big man to their frontcourt for depth.

Howard, 37, spent the last year in Taiwan after failing to earn himself another contract in the NBA. The veteran big man has been very outspoken about playing overseas and he's even tried to recruit other stars to play in the same league as him.

The Warriors currently have Kevon Looney as the lone center on the roster ahead of training camp. Both Draymond Green and Dario Saric figure to hold significant roles in the frontcourt as well. Finding another serviceable big man would be advantageous to the Warriors, especially since they still have two open roster spots to utilize.

Playing against Golden State many times throughout his career, Howard may not be a terrible addition for Stephen Curry and Co. He's always been an elite-level rebounder and the veteran brings championship experience with him from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Several years back before the 2016-17 season, the Warriors signed JaVale McGee, a similar player to Howard in the sense that they are both bruiser-like centers who do a lot of their damage in the paint and on the glass. McGee ended up being a great pick-and-roll player, as well as someone who could contribute to rebounding when his numbers was called in limited minutes. The team ended up winning back-to-back titles with him coming off their bench.

A similar role could possibly be discussed here with Howard since rebounding has always been his specialty. In the prime of his NBA career, Howard was the best rebounder in the entire league. The Warriors ranked eighth in the league in rebounds per game a season ago, but they are a significantly smaller team heading into the 2023-24 season.

Looney will not be able to play all 48 minutes over the course of the year and Green will run into foul trouble against bigger, stronger centers. This is why a player like Howard could make a lot of sense for the Warriors, especially in a role where he would play anywhere from 10-to-15 minutes per game.

Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Should the Warriors look to add him to their roster ahead of training camp, Howard would be the sixth player on the team with All-Star experience, as Golden State recently added Chris Paul this offseason.