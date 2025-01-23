The Orlando Magic (23-22) upgraded forward Franz Wagner to questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers (15-28), signaling the team may soon regain one of its top contributors. The latest injury report lists Wagner under “return to competition reconditioning,” highlighting his potential return to action after a significant absence.

Wagner has been sidelined since sustaining a torn oblique during the Magic’s 102-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. In that game, he delivered a stellar performance with 30 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Before the injury, Wagner was having a career-best season, averaging 24.4 points, 5.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field across 25 games.

Magic aim to snap losing streak with Franz Wagner's potential return vs. Blazers

Wagner's potential return comes as the Magic look to bounce back from a 109-93 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. In the defeat, All-Star forward Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 26 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and a block. Despite Banchero’s recent strong performances, the Magic have dropped four consecutive games, sliding from fifth to eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Since Banchero’s return from a torn right oblique earlier this month, he has averaged 22.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 39.3% from three-point range in six games. However, the team has struggled to convert his efforts into wins, highlighting the need for Wagner’s return to fortify both ends of the court.

Thursday’s game against the Trail Blazers marks the start of a two-game homestand for Orlando at the KIA Center. Facing a struggling Portland team near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the Magic have an opportunity to halt their losing streak and regain momentum as they aim to climb the tightly contested Eastern Conference playoff race.

Wagner’s upgraded status offers hope that the Magic’s roster is nearing full strength, a critical factor as the team looks to solidify its playoff positioning in the second half of the season.