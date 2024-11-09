The Orlando Magic snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday night with a decisive 115-88 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Franz Wagner led Orlando with a standout 27-point performance, including 17 points in the first quarter, but it was center Goga Bitadze who drew praise for his impactful role filling in for Wendell Carter Jr., who remains sidelined indefinitely due to an injury sustained against the Dallas Mavericks.

Bitadze stepped into a starting role after Carter’s injury, marking a shift in his playing time and responsibilities. Bitadze’s recent contributions have proven instrumental to the Magic’s performance, as he provided stability in the paint and demonstrated a balanced approach on both ends of the floor. Against the Pelicans, Bitadze recorded 11 points, nine rebounds (five of which were offensive), three assists, two blocks, and a steal, shooting an efficient 5-for-6 from the field.

Franz Wagner commends Goga Bitadze;s readiness and defensive amid Wendell Carter Jr.'s absence

Wagner acknowledged Bitadze’s effort and preparation, commending the center’s ability to seamlessly transition into a larger role after limited early-season minutes.

“It’s not easy to do that – to not play that many minutes and then come in and play big minutes and in a lot of games,” Wagner stated. “I think it’s credit to his work and just staying ready. Goga, he’s done it in the past years already so I’m not surprised at all. I thought he did a great job the last couple of games… kind of creating extra opportunities for us and make it really difficult for someone attacking, he’s active around the basket especially defensively, I think sometimes he doesn’t get the credit that he deserves.”

Bitadze’s defensive activity and presence around the basket have been significant for Orlando. Wagner noted that his teammate’s consistent play has contributed to the team’s resilience, adding depth to the rotation and preparing the squad for the long NBA season.

“This whole situation is gonna help us down the road – everybody gets an opportunity and gets playing time and that’s what you need on a long season,” Franz Wagner said.

At the beginning of the season, Bitadze averaged just 5.6 minutes, 1.7 points, and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field. However, since moving into the starting lineup, his production has significantly increased. Over the last three games, Bitadze has averaged 10.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal per game, shooting an impressive 62.5% from the field.

Jamahl Mosley highlights Bitadze's versatility in Magic's win over Pelicans

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley also praised Bitadze’s defensive impact, noting the center’s ability to anchor the team with his rim protection and facilitate offense through smart play.

“His ability to protect the rim defensively, I think is a big key, his pick and roll coverages. He does a great job of communicating,” Mosley said. “And then offensively, you can play through him at times. We talked about how much we are cutting and moving off the basketball and I think he did a great job of facilitating a lot of that – the guys trust him there because they know he has a high basketball IQ and he knows exactly what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Goga Bitadze’s communication and court awareness have helped strengthen Orlando’s defensive schemes and kept the Magic competitive in Carter’s absence. His recent performances have highlighted his adaptability, showcasing a player capable of stepping up when needed and filling critical gaps for the team.

The Magic, now looking to build momentum after their recent win, will continue their five-game homestand with a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Wizards enter Orlando on a three-game losing streak with a 2-5 record, providing the Magic with an opportunity to capitalize on home court and potentially extend their momentum despite navigating key injuries in their rotation.