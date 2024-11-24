When third-year star Paolo Banchero exited the Orlando Magic lineup with a torn oblique back in late-October, it would've been reasonable to believe that this young Magic team wasn't going to be able to remain competitive without their leading scorer, rebounder and facilitator for the next four to six weeks. Of course, these projections didn't consider that there was another young star on this team waiting for the opportunity to burst following what many deemed a disappointing 2023-24 season.

After a somewhat disappointing regular season and a postseason flameout that concluded with a 1-for-15 shooting performance in a Game 7, what Franz Wagner was going to bring to the table during the 2024-25 season was something of a mystery. But in the nine games since Banchero went down, the fourth-year forward from Berlin, Germany has gotten back on track and reached a level that it didn't look like he could for long stretches of his third NBA season.

On Saturday night, Wagner tallied 30 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists against the Detroit Pistons. It was his fifth 30-point game of the season, just two shy of his total in 72 regular season games last year. More importantly, the Magic secured a 111-100 victory over Detroit, and after the game, that was all Wagner was concerned with.

Fortunately for Wagner and the Magic, they have been winning these games. Eight of their last nine, in fact, and in this recent nine game stretch, Wagner has made a leap, averaging 28 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals per game, which seemed inconceivable when he couldn't buy a bucket in a do-or-die game against Cleveland back in early May. Now the 23-year-old is hitting game-winners against the Lakers and carrying the scoring burden like it's his job… which right now, it is.

Paolo Banchero noted recently that he's hoping to return before Christmas, but that seems like an unofficial target date. Assuming Banchero comes back two days before Christmas — against the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics — that means the Magic are Banchero-less for another ten games. Can Wagner keep up the pace until then, and can the Magic keep winning?