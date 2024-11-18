The Orlando Magic are still playing without Paolo Banchero, and they'll probably be doing so for the next month. Banchero is hoping that he can return sooner, and he has a specific time period that he's aiming for.

“The way I feel and I've been feeling, I think I can get back before Christmas,” Banchero said in an interview with ESPN. “If it's around that time, and they say ‘No way, you can't go,' then I'll listen. But if he gives me the green light, then ima do it.”

Expand Tweet

Banchero suffered a torn right oblique at the end of October and was ruled out indefinitely. At that time, the Magic announced that Banchero would be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, so the time should be coming up soon when an update comes on his injury.

The Magic are still staying afloat in the Eastern Conference, and if they can keep doing that, they'll be in good shape whenever Banchero returns.

Magic trying to adjust without Paolo Banchero

Other players have had to step up with Paolo Banchero injured, and Franz Wagner is expected to carry the load while he's sidelined. Wagner spoke about how it's been an adjustment having to take on more responsibility with the ball in his hands.

“I think I had a little adjustment period, and I talked about it – I think it’s a little of a mentality shift for me as well,” Wagner said. “The way I grew up playing was a lot off the ball and just taking really good shots all the time. Sometimes, it’s okay to take a mid-range shot and stuff like that. So, that’s something that’s not ingrained necessarily or wasn’t taught to me from a young age. It’s a good challenge for me, and it’s super cool to get those opportunities, and I just want to make the most of them.”

The Magic have the right pieces to stay afloat, and it'll be their defense that leads them. They were one of the best defensive teams in the league last season, and adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency is going to make it better.

Banchero started this season off strong for the Magic, averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. He's one of the players who was expected to make a big jump this season, and though the injury may have set him back for the moment, he should come back and finish off where he started.