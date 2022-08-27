Magic guard Gary Harris dealt brutal injury news ahead of 2022-23 season

Before the Orlando Magic can even begin preparing for the 2022-23 season, they received some brutal news about guard Gary Harris. The 27-year-old could miss a big chunk of the upcoming season after suffering a knee injury.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harris tore his left meniscus. His timetable for a return has yet to be determined but it is still a brutal blow for the Magic and the veteran guard.

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and will undergo further evaluation to determine a timetable for a return, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2022

Harris made his way to Orlando in the midseason trade that sent Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets in the 2020-21 season. He re-signed with the rebuilding club this offseason, agreeing to a two-year deal for him to provide support for the many young guards on the Magic roster. He averaged 11.1 points across 61 games last season while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from deep.

Now without one of their key perimeter shooters, the Magic will have to adjust how they surround its young players with veteran support. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. will benefit greatly from 3-point shooting support around them.

Gary Harris has now suffered injuries to both of his knees, as he suffered a right knee contusion near the end of last season. Fortunately, he is still relatively young and his style of play is not predicated on explosive athleticism, so he should still be able to stay in the NBA moving forward. The Magic will hope their veteran can return to the court quickly.