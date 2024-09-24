The Orlando Magic will honor the late Pat Williams, their co-founder, by featuring a commemorative patch on their jerseys throughout the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season. The team announced on Tuesday that every uniform will display a black stripe with the initials “PW” in white on the left shoulder. This tribute comes in remembrance of Williams, who passed away on July 17 at the age of 84 due to complications from viral pneumonia.

Williams’ career in the NBA spanned 56 years, with more than three decades dedicated to the Orlando Magic. He played a critical role in bringing professional basketball to Orlando, a process that began in 1986 when Williams, alongside local businessman Jimmy Hewitt, spearheaded efforts to secure an NBA franchise for the city. On April 22, 1987, the NBA Board of Governors officially granted the expansion team to Orlando. The Magic achieved a key milestone by December 1988 when they sold 10,000 season tickets, cementing their place in the league.

Before his time with the Magic, Pat Williams enjoyed a successful career with several NBA teams. He began as the business manager for the Philadelphia 76ers in 1968, quickly rising through the ranks. By the age of 29, he was the general manager of the Chicago Bulls, marking the start of his 27-year tenure as an NBA GM. Williams also served as GM for the Atlanta Hawks and returned to the 76ers, where he played a key role in constructing the 1983 championship-winning team.

Magic will honor late co-founder Pat Williams for 2024-25 NBA season

In Orlando, Williams’ impact went beyond just forming a basketball team. As the Magic’s GM until 1996, he shaped the foundation of the franchise and later served as senior vice president. His vision and leadership were instrumental in building a team that became a cornerstone of Orlando's sports community.

In recognition of his contributions to basketball, Pat Williams was honored with the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. Two years later, he was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class. These accolades reflect Williams’ lasting influence on the NBA and his vital role in shaping the Magic’s history.

Beyond basketball, Williams was known for his deep personal commitment to family and community. He and his wife raised 19 children, 14 of whom were adopted from countries around the world. His compassion and generosity off the court matched his passion for the game, leaving behind a legacy that extends far beyond sports.

The Orlando Magic’s decision to wear the “PW” patch is a fitting tribute to Williams’ memory. His vision and dedication not only created the Magic but also transformed the city’s sports landscape. As the Magic take the court this season, they will carry Williams’ legacy with them, ensuring his impact on the franchise and the community is never forgotten.