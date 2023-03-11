This NBA matchup features a battle for the state of Florida as we continue our odds and pick series. The Miami Heat (36-32) will make the short road trip to take on the Orlando Magic (27-40) for this Eastern Conference tilt. Check out our NBA odds series for our Heat-Magic prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are first in the Southeast Division and are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. They’re had a solid season thus far and are finally healthy for a decent stretch. They’ve won three of their last four games after a small losing skid and will be looking to add another win as road favorites against the Magic.

The Orlando Magic are 13th in the Eastern Conference and would have to go on a serious run to keep their playoff hopes alive. They’re still young, so it’s more important to see progression from their new players as opposed to immediate wins. They’ve lost their last three games, all at home, and will look to turn the tide with a short spread against the Heat.

Here are the Heat-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Magic Odds

Miami Heat: -2.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 220.5 (-112)

Under: 220.5 (-108)

How To Watch Heat vs. Magic

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Heat had a great win their last time out against the surging Cavs when they rallied late in the fourth quarter behind the efforts of Jimmy Butler and his 33 points. He’s the engine that keeps this team running and serves as the motivational force behind their success. With Butler’s inspired play last game, the Heat will hope that another one of their players can get hot against the Magic. Tyler Herro will look to get hot from three and Bam Adebayo will continue to lock up the paint.

The Heat can easily win this game on the backs of their defense. They play very well as a team and do a great job of crashing the defense to the paint. While they’ve had some sizable turnover numbers (20 against ATL), they’ve been able to offset it with their three-point shooting. Look for the Heat to get off to a fast start in this one as they try to play with a lead and let their defense do the work.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando hasn’t been able to find a consistent stroke in their last three games and with this being their fourth home game in a row, they’ll be hungry to not disappoint their fans and bring home a win. Their shooting from three has been wildly inconsistent, but that’s not to say they can’t get hot on the right night. They’ve also had trouble rebounding against bigger teams, which may not be the case here as Miami typically plays a smaller lineup. Look for the Magic to work the ball inside through Banchero and try to draw some fouls on the Heat.

The Magic can win this game if they out-rebound the Heat and convert from the free-throw line. Miami will favor long possessions on offense, so the Magic will have to move the ball quickly and cut with purpose to the basket. The last thing they want to do is let Miami’s defense settle in. Look for the Magic to get running in transition and try to stun the Heat with their pace.

Final Heat-Magic Prediction & Pick

The odds makers see this as a close matchup between the talent of Miami and the size of Orlando. With the Heat coming off a good performance, the prediction lies with them to get it done on the road. However, this could be a close game as the spread indicates. It’s tough for a team to drop four straight at home, so look for the Magic to keep this game close.

Final Heat-Magic Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -2.5 (-110)