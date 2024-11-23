Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. remains questionable for the team's upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. This marks the third consecutive game where Carter Jr. has been listed as questionable. He participated in practice earlier this week on Tuesday but was ruled out for back-to-back games, including the Magic's recent win over the Los Angeles Lakers and their previous matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 25-year-old center has been sidelined for the Magic's last 10 games due to left foot plantar fasciitis, an injury sustained during the second quarter of their November 3 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to his injury, Carter Jr. appeared in six games this season, averaging 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 44.7% from the field in 26.3 minutes of action.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s injury status vs. Pistons

Carter Jr.'s return would bolster the Magic's frontcourt, especially as they continue to cope with the absence of star forward Paolo Banchero, who remains sidelined with a torn right oblique. Despite these setbacks, the Magic have shown resilience, posting a 7-3 record during Carter Jr.’s absence and improving to 10-7 overall. This strong stretch includes a six-game winning streak, with Goga Bitadze stepping into the starting lineup.

Bitadze has played a pivotal role in maintaining the Magic's competitiveness. The other 25-year-old big man has averaged 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, two assists, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 70.5% from the field in Carter Jr.'s absence. His defensive presence and ability to finish around the rim have been instrumental in the Magic's success.

The Magic's coaching staff has expressed optimism about Carter Jr.'s progress but has refrained from committing to a definitive timeline for his return. His availability for Saturday's game will likely hinge on his response to pre-game warm-ups and further evaluations.

Magic eye continued momentum

As the Magic prepare to host the Pistons (7-10), they aim to extend their strong start to the 2024-25 season and solidify their position in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the Pistons will be without their leading scorer and playmaker Cade Cunningham, who is out with a left hip injury sustained during Detroit’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week. Cunningham’s absence leaves the Pistons relying on guards Jaden Ivey and Wendell Moore Jr. to fill the void in their backcourt.

The potential return of Carter Jr. would provide the Magic with much-needed depth in the paint, helping to alleviate the workload on Bitadze and enhance their rebounding and defensive schemes. With Carter Jr. nearing a comeback, Orlando is poised to strengthen its interior presence as it seeks to build on its recent success.