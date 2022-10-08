The Orlando Magic held their breath on Friday night after sophomore point Jalen Suggs went down with an apparent leg injury. The fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft was taken out of the game after colliding with a Dallas Mavericks player in their preseason game. Many fans were worried about the star’s health, especially since Suggs had to be helped off the court.

Early the next day, the Magic finally gave the much-awaited injury update on Jalen Suggs. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski, the point guard suffered a “left knee capsule strain and bone bruise”. The good news for Orlando is that Suggs avoided a serious injury that could’ve derailed his season.

Orlando Magic G Jalen Suggs has sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, sources tell ESPN. His timeline on a return will depend on response to treatment, but there’s relief it wasn’t a more serious injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 8, 2022

Suggs was drafted by the Magic with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft with high expectations. After years of instability at the point guard position, many expected the former Bulldog to be a franchise cornerstone for the time. It took him a while to settle into things, but Suggs eventually became a dependable starter for the team.

The next step for Jalen Suggs this season after he recovers from his injury is to elevate his game further. Being a top-five pick raises the bar that the Magic guard needs to reach. Being merely solid is not enough: Suggs will need to prove that he has what it takes to be an elite guard in the NBA.

The Magic have been straddling the edge of mediocrity for a few years now. Can Suggs be the key for the team to take that next step into being serious playoff contenders?