Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has become quite the showman this season. He showed his aerial abilities after he picked off the Washington Wizards' Jordan Poole and did a 360 dunk on Wednesday.

The Wizards were in their half-court set against the Magic in the third quarter. Poole passed the ball to Tyus Jones but Jalen Suggs stepped in and made the interception.

The Magic guard summoned his inner Vince Carter with an uncontested 360-degree dunk. It was also reminiscent of former Paul George's 360 dunk when he played for the Indiana Pacers against the Los Angeles Clippers almost a decade ago. Although George's dunk clearly had more flair than Suggs', the latter's 360 move was impressive, nonetheless.

Jalen Suggs and the Magic are for real this season

The Magic and Wizards continue going in opposite directions this season. Orlando won its eighth straight game with a 139-120 romp over struggling Washington on Wednesday. Franz Wagner had 31 points for the Magic. Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs added 25 points and 22 points, respectively. Orlando's 17 triples were simply too much for Washington.

The Magic have beaten their opponents by an average of 11.6 points per game during their recent hot streak. Orlando is emerging as a serious contender in the Eastern Conference this season. The Magic's recent wins over the Boston Celtics and defending champions Denver Nuggets prove that point.

As for Jordan Poole, he finished the game with 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists. His first year in the nation's capital has been controversial, to say the least. Courtside cameras caught him not paying attention during the Wizards' huddle several days ago. Poole's actions prompted Minnesota Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett to call him out.

The Magic are bringing back memories of their glory years that featured Shaquille O'Neal, Penny Hardaway, Nick Anderson, and Dennis Scott. The opposition better watch out.