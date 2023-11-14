Magic's Suggs and Wagner share insights ahead of their first NBA In-Season Tournament matchup with the Nets.

Ahead of their Tuesday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets in their NBA In-Season Tournament debut, Orlando Magic players Jalen Suggs and Mo Wagner shared their thoughts during Tuesday's practice session, following their resounding victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Suggs expressed his eagerness for the challenge, saying, “This is something new. I want to get off to a good start, and there's no better test than going on the road in their environment. Hopefully, it's very lit in there, and people are as excited for this as we are as players. So looking forward to getting out there, having a good competitive game, and starting this thing off with a win.”

Magic focused on in-season tournament

Highlighting the importance of point differentials in the NBA In-Season Tournament, Suggs added, “I think the point differential is huge. There's been a little talk about it already. Every point matters, and you come down to it, in the last game, there's a one-point difference, and you don't shoot that shot at the end, and you hold it instead, and that's the reason you don't make it will be crazy. So just interested to see how that plays out, and of course, it's a competitive level, and everyone's pretty excited for it. Everyone wants to win it. So, looking forward to coming out there with that.”

Mo Wagner echoed the excitement surrounding the tournament and likened it to the Magic's first game, via NBA.com. “I'll be honest with you. It's like our first game. So we still gotta get into that groove and see how everyone's excited to feel it out. They obviously have the advantage because they've been through that already. So we'll see, and I'm excited, though, very excited,” Wagner commented on the upcoming NBA In-Season Tournament matchup.

Discussing their opponents, the Brooklyn Nets, Wagner acknowledged their high-energy playstyle and versatility.

“Well, they've also always been a high-energy team, obviously. Nic Claxton is coming back now, but they've been switching a lot, playing small, playing with a lot of energy, shooting a lot of threes. Having people coming in and out of the lineup, which is a great challenge for us because we got to lock in on personnel, and again, they play with high energy, they're well-coached. So, you come ready and compete,” he stated.

Magic vs. Nets

In terms of statistics, the Nets have been averaging 113.2 points per game this season, showcasing their efficiency and deadly shooting. They rank in the top-10 in three-pointers made, averaging 15.1 per game at a 37% shooting rate as a team.

Nic Claxton recently returned to the lineup after a two-week absence due to a high ankle sprain. He made an immediate impact on the defensive end, blocking a total of four shots while contributing 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in a 102-94 win against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Claxton's presence was much needed for the Nets, as their defense has been mediocre, holding opponents to 113.3 points per game. However, the Nets will be without their leading scorer, Cam Thomas, who sprained his ankle. Thomas has been performing exceptionally well this season, averaging 26.9 points on 47.9% shooting from the field and 32.1% from three.

As the game unfolds, the point differentials will add an intriguing dimension to the contest, making it a must-watch for basketball fans. This inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament promises an exciting experiment within the NBA, and the Magic aim to make a memorable start.