The Magic took care of business against the Bucks, who struggled without Damian Lillard.

The Orlando Magic pulled off a resounding victory on Saturday night, defeating the Damian Lillard-less Milwaukee Bucks by a final score of 112-97. This impressive win marked a significant turnaround for the Magic, breaking their 14-game losing streak to the Bucks, with their last victory over Milwaukee dating back to March 14, 2018.

From the opening quarter, the game remained relatively competitive. However, it was in the second quarter that the Magic began to assert their dominance. Going on a 13-3 scoring run, they never looked back and extended their lead to as much as 21 points in the third quarter. Although the Bucks made an effort to trim the deficit to 11 points with eight minutes remaining, the Magic responded with a 5-0 scoring run, preventing the Bucks from closing the gap to single digits.

Scoring Surge Showcases Jalen Suggs' Offensive Prowess

Jalen Suggs, who had previously struggled on the offensive end, showcased a marked improvement in his game. Suggs scored an impressive 20 points against the Bucks, building on his season-high 21-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks. His aggressiveness on the offensive end was evident, as he earned 10 trips to the free-throw line by halftime. Suggs' offensive resurgence played a pivotal role in the Magic's victory, contributing to the team's total of 35 free throw attempts.

Paolo Banchero & Franz Wagner Combine For 50 Points

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, two young talents for the Orlando Magic, displayed their potential as a dynamic duo. They combined for a remarkable 50 points in the game, with Banchero contributing 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the field and Wagner adding 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Banchero and Wagner's chemistry and scoring prowess were crucial factors in securing the victory.

Mo Wagner Continues To Impress

Mo Wagner, who had experienced a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, made a significant impact off the bench for the Magic. He contributed 19 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting, providing an important burst of energy to the team. Wagner was a plus-11 in the box score, bested only by Cole Anthony's plus-14.

In his postgame interview, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley highlighted the team's redemption from their previous matchup against the Hawks. In that game, they missed a total of 10 free throws, which marked the difference between a win and loss. The Magic made amends Saturday by converting an impressive 30 out of 35 free throw attempts. Mosley reiterated the significance of fundamentals, stating, “You have to make free throws to win games, and you have to defend without fouling to win games.”

With this impressive win against a formidable opponent, the Magic are eager to carry their momentum into their next matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Paolo Banchero summed up the team's confidence, stating, “We feel like we can compete with anybody.” This newfound confidence will undoubtedly drive the Magic as they continue their journey through the season.