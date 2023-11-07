Explore the Magic's In-Season Tournament schedule, complete with dates, times, and bold game-by-game predictions.

As the NBA experiments with novel formats like the Play-In Tournament, this season introduces the inaugural In-Season Tournament. The Orlando Magic kicks things off Tuesday, November 14 against the Brooklyn Nets. Let’s delve into the tournament’s structure, the Magic’s schedule, and bold predictions for their final record.

The 2022-23 NBA In-Season Tournament consists of Group Play and Knockout Rounds. During Group Play, from November 3 to 28 on specific Tuesdays and Fridays, teams in conference-based groups face off in four games. Tiebreakers decide the standings. The top team from each group, plus one wild card team from each conference, move on to the Knockout Rounds.

These Knockout Rounds have Quarterfinals on December 4-5, Semifinals on December 7, and culminate with the Championship on December 9. Interestingly, while the Quarterfinals and Semifinals count as regular season games, the Championship does not influence regular season records or player stats. On off days (December 6 and 8), teams not in the Knockout Rounds play regular-season games determined by Group Play standings, which includes cross-conference matchups. Teams defeated in the Quarterfinals engage in a regular-season game on December 8 against a team from the same conference. Competing for the NBA Cup trophy and a prize pool, this tournament brings added zeal to the regular season.

Magic's In-Season Tournament Schedule and Predictions

Game 1: Brooklyn Nets

Date: Tuesday, November 14

The matchup against Nets is poised to be a showdown between Brooklyn's potent offense and Magic's lockdown defense. The Nets' remarkable offensive stats, averaging 116.3 points with a 39.4% three-point shooting rate, are offset by their inability to contain opposition, conceding 116 points per game.

Key personnel changes, such as the absence of defensive stalwart Nic Claxton due to a high-ankle sprain and Mikal Bridges' cold spell this month (41.5% FG and 34.6% 3PT), might tilt the balance in Magic's favor. Considering the Magic's league-leading defensive rating and their ability to hold teams to just 103.5 points per game, they are well-equipped to stifle the Nets. Expect the Magic to triumph over the Nets in their opening Group Play game of the In-Season Tournament.

Game 2: Chicago Bulls

Date: Friday, November 17

The Magic will be facing a Chicago Bulls a team that has struggled to find its footing early in the season. Last year, the Magic secured the season series against the Bulls with a 2-1 record. The Bulls struggles this season are once again compounded by the absence of Lonzo Ball, who, after missing the past two seasons, has unfortunately been ruled out for this one as well. Currently, the Bulls have one of the league's worst offenses, averaging 105 points per game at a 43.8% shooting rate.

Despite individual highlights, such as Lavine's career-high 51-point performance against the Detroit Pistons, the team's overall results have been disappointing. Other stars, including DeMar DeRozan, have seen a dip in their performance, with DeRozan averaging 21.4 points per game on 43.9% shooting, his lowest since the 2014-15 season. Given the Bulls' current form, the Magic have a good chance to capitalize and move to a 2-0 record in the tournament.

Game 3: Toronto Raptors

Date: Tuesday, November 21

Next, the Magic will host the Toronto Raptors, a team that has shown flashes of brilliance this season. The Raptors have been lifted by new signing Dennis Schröder, who is averaging 16.9 points and 8.9 assists, and the continually improving Scottie Barnes with averages of 22.6 points and 9.9 rebounds.

The Raptors, despite their victories like the 130-111 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, have struggled for offensive consistency, evidenced by their inability to score 100 points in three separate games. However, their defense remains one of the better units, holding opponents to 107.4 points on average. The Magic were able to win their season series against the Raptors 2-1, securing both victories on their home court last year. Expectations lean towards the Magic securing another win in the tournament.

Game 4: Boston Celtics

Date: Friday, November 24

The final group game presents a significant challenge for the Magic as they face the in-form Boston Celtics. Last season, the Magic surprisingly dominated the Celtics, sweeping the season series. However, the Celtics have revamped their roster with additions like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, bolstering their already potent duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

This season, the Celtics have been nothing short of phenomenal, starting their season a perfect 5-0. They lead the league offensively, averaging 126.4 points per game, while also maintaining a top-10 defense. Tatum, in particular, has been in MVP form, boasting averages of 30.2 points and 9.6 rebounds, with incredible shooting stats of 55% from the field and 45.2% from three. While the matchup promises to be closely contested, the current form suggests the Celtics might edge the Magic, handing them their first Group Play loss.

Given the upcoming matchups, the Magic have a favorable path in the In-Season Tournament. They look set to secure wins against the Nets, Bulls, and the Raptors. The Celtics' game promises to be the highlight and will be crucial in determining the Magic's overall tournament success.