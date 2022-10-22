Jalen Suggs receives update on ankle injury after scary fall on Friday vs. Hawks

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs hurt his knee in the preseason, came back, and then suffered another injury on Friday night, this time to his ankle. It was a scary fall and when Suggs tried to put pressure on it, he felt excruciating pain.

Per the Magic, he’s been diagnosed with an ankle sprain and his return will be based on how the sophomore “responds to treatment”:

“Guard Jalen Suggs underwent an MRI today, which confirmed a right ankle sprain. Suggs’ return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.”

Brutal luck for Suggs lately. The former Gonzaga went up for a layup where Dejounte Murray ultimately fouled him mid-air before he came down awkwardly on the ankle:

Jalen Suggs left the game vs. the Hawks with an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/T2cQUcqayn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 22, 2022

At that point, Suggs had three points in 15 minutes of action. In two games, he’s averaging 12 points per night. Suggs showed out for 21 on Opening Night. The Magic have a very promising core right now, with Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner at the forefront.

While Orlando is unlikely to contend for a few years still, the pieces are there to build around. Banchero, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, is already proving why he was the top player off the board in the Big Apple.

Ankle sprains aren’t typically too serious, which means Suggs shouldn’t be out long. With the Magic on the tail-end of a back-to-back on Saturday against the Boston Celtics, Suggs’ next chance to suit up would be Monday versus the New York Knicks. But, considering the injury, it’s likely he’ll miss a few games at the very least. We’ll see how quickly the 21-year-old heals.