Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley has issued a challenge to second-year guard Jett Howard, pushing the young player to step up his defensive game as the team navigates a difficult stretch. The Magic’s recent 108-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks showcased both Howard’s potential and the areas in which Mosley believes he must improve to solidify his role on the team. Howard, the 11th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, saw a career-high 22 minutes on the court, recording 12 points, one rebound, and one steal while shooting 4-for-12 from the field and 2-for-8 from three-point range.

While Mosley acknowledged Howard’s offensive contributions, he underscored the need for the young player to focus on his defensive performance.

“Jett played with a high level of energy – he got a shot whenever we needed to,” Mosley said. “But again, a part of this is being able to sit down and guard. We keep talking about the offensive end, but we got to sit down and guard and play defense the right way.”

Howard’s offensive capabilities have been evident since he entered the league, particularly in his G League and Summer League performances. In the G League, he averaged 18.5 points per game while shooting 37.7% from three-point range. During the 2024 NBA Summer League, he took his shooting efficiency further, averaging 19 points per game on 47.6% shooting from beyond the arc. However, defense remains a concern. This season, Howard holds a defensive rating of 119.7, reflecting a need for improvement on that end of the court. In his rookie season, Howard’s defensive rating was similarly high at 119.1, indicating that this area remains a priority for the young guard.

With Paolo Banchero sidelined due to a torn right oblique, Howard has seen an increase in minutes, giving him additional opportunities to develop his game. As the Orlando Magic, now 3-4, approach the final games of their challenging five-game road trip, including a matchup against the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder, Mosley’s call for stronger defense from Howard aligns with the team’s overall focus on building resilience and consistency.

Jett Howard’s growth on defense could play a pivotal role in the Magic’s efforts to stay competitive, especially with multiple key players dealing with injuries. Jamahl Mosley’s challenge to Howard emphasizes the importance of a two-way skill set, which could be instrumental as the team works through this early test in the season.