The Orlando Magic will be without forward Paolo Banchero, who is sidelined indefinitely due to a torn right oblique. Banchero’s absence has forced Orlando to adjust its approach on both ends of the court, with forward Franz Wagner stepping into an expanded role. However, the Magic have struggled since Banchero’s injury announcement, dropping two straight games, including a 108-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Wagner led Orlando with 13 points, six assists, six rebounds, and two steals, though his shooting was inefficient, connecting on just six of his 15 attempts from the field.

Wagner addressed the difficulty of playing without Banchero after the game.

“It’s definitely not easy, but the NBA isn’t easy; nobody’s feeling sorry for us,” Wagner said. “Obviously, it’s a tough situation with P being out. I thought we started pretty well… understand that teams are going to make runs and trust that we’ll make our run too—then we’re not down 20-something going into the half.”

Magic's offense struggles without Paolo Banchero as Franz Wagner adjusts to expanded role

The Magic trailed 65-40 at halftime, struggling to generate any offensive rhythm without Banchero’s presence. Shooting a dismal 33.3% from the field and 16.7% from three-point range, Orlando’s offense suffered from turnovers, allowing Dallas to score 14 points off their mistakes in the first half alone. The second half showed little improvement, with the team finishing at the same 33.3% field goal percentage and only slightly improving their three-point shooting to 19.5%. The loss highlighted the impact of Banchero’s absence, particularly in the paint and in facilitating the offense.

Wagner acknowledged that Banchero’s injury required the entire team to adapt, especially him.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, not just for me but for everybody,” Wagner noted. “Obviously, we play a lot through him, and defenses plan a lot for him. So, [it] changes our playing style, I think, a whole lot, and we got to adjust to it.”

Without Banchero, Wagner’s role has expanded beyond scoring, calling for improved playmaking and leadership on the floor. Wagner’s current season averages — 17 points, five rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 48% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range — have been solid. However, to keep the Magic competitive, Wagner will need to elevate his performance and replicate the form he displayed in the first three games of the season before a brief illness affected his play.

Wagner's expanded playmaking role is crucial amid Magic injury woes

In Paolo Banchero’s absence, Franz Wagner has been given more opportunities to facilitate the offense, a development he acknowledged post-game.

“Sure, I’ll probably have the ball a little more, but just try to make the right play,” he said. “Help the team, especially in those moments where we might be struggling to score or find a good look in those runs of other teams… I got to do a better job helping us get good looks.”

With an increased responsibility to create scoring opportunities, Wagner has the potential to develop his playmaking skills further. His ability to initiate the offense, particularly during scoring droughts, will be critical to the Magic’s efforts to remain competitive without Banchero. However, this added responsibility also means he will have to balance scoring with setting up teammates, a skill that could define his growth over the season.

Adding to Orlando’s challenges, starting center Wendell Carter Jr. is also facing an uncertain future due to a recent injury. This means that Wagner, along with other key players, will need to step up even more to cover for the losses in the lineup.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley and the Magic coaching staff will need to adjust their offensive schemes, relying on Wagner’s versatility and on other role players to fill the gap. Orlando’s frontcourt depth and perimeter shooting will be tested as they attempt to find consistency amid a series of setbacks.

For Wagner, this period offers an opportunity to showcase his leadership and adaptability. If he can improve his efficiency and make strides in his playmaking, Wagner could help Orlando stay competitive while awaiting Banchero’s return.