Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac announced his return to NBA action in a loud way Monday night. The former first-round NBA Draft pick played just 10 minutes coming off the bench but made a tremendous positive impact on the Magic in their 113-98 victory at home over Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

In his first game since 2020 and after a long recovery from his knee injuries, Jonathan Isaac finally played again in the NBA, scoring 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting with two 3-pointers on three attempts from deep versus the Celtics. Isaac added three rebounds, an assist, and two steals, while also getting some turns in guarding Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Covering a player of Tatum’s or Brown’s caliber is an unenviable task, especially for a player who’s just coming back after years of absence, but Jonathan Isaac was not one to back down from the challenge. He may have lost a ton of time because of his injuries, but his confidence was as high as ever.

“Man, I think I can guard anybody,” Isaac said after the win over the Celtics, per Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com. “1-through-5.”

Jonathan Isaac suffered a torn ACL in August 2020, putting him on a very long road back to recovery. Now that he’s finally back, Isaac is looking to make up for the lost time by realizing the lofty potential he carried into the NBA when he was taken by the Magic in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Magic will next play the Indiana Pacers at home on Wednesday.