When the Orlando Magic opened up NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, one of the most anticipated players on their roster was not one of their rookies whom they just drafted, but rather a player whose NBA future largely depended on his NBA Summer League play. The Magic brought in Kai Sotto to play on their summer league team as he tries to get his NBA career underway. Sotto declared for the NBA Draft during the 2022 season but he went undrafted. He was hoping this shot with the Magic would help him but unfortunately for him, Kai Sotto suffered an injury during his final summer league game, putting his NBA future in jeopardy as per Martin Mendoza of Rappler.com

Kai Sotto suffered a back injury that caused him to leave the Magic's final summer league game early and it's unclear the severity of the injury. Sotto hasn't had a traditional path to the NBA. He originally signed with the G League Ignite back during the 2020-21 season. He never played for the Ignite though as he missed time due to commitments with the Philippine national team. At the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Sotto was not able to re-enter the United States at the time and thus he parted ways with the Ignite.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sotto has played professional basketball in the Japanese B League as well as the NBL in Australia. He most recently played for the Hiroshima Dragonflies of the Japanese League. He signed an extension with the team but it included an opt-out clause in case he signed with an NBA team.