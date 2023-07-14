Filipino fans were not at all pleased after seeing Kai Sotto log two consecutive healthy DNPs in his first two NBA Summer League games for the Orlando Magic. Well, they finally got their wish on Thursday night, with the 21-year-old finally making his NBA debut in Orlando's blowout loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sotto ended up finishing with six points on 3-of-7 from the floor in just 13 minutes of action. He also logged four boards, an assist, and three blocks in what was a somewhat noteworthy NBA Summer League debut.

One Sotto play in particular, stood out from his performance on Thursday night. This came in the form of a two-handed dunk that nearly destroyed the backboard:

Magic guard Tyger Campbell deserves a lot of credit here for finding a wide-open Sotto under the rim. It's as if Kai poured all his frustration from his lack of playing time on this one dunk. He threw it down with a lot of power, which got his teammates, the Pinoy fans in attendance, as well as the entire Filipino nation up on their feet in celebration.

That dunk won't be enough to get Kai Sotto into an NBA roster this coming season but hopefully, his 13-minute back-for-buck performance is enough to call the attention of a team that is in need of a big man. In all honesty, the odds of this happening aren't very good at the moment, but there's nothing wrong with hoping, right?