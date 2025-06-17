The Orlando Magic made a big move on Sunday by acquiring Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies. However, they had to make decisions on their team options with veteran guards Gary Harris and Cory Joseph.

Orlando landed Bane from Memphis in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and several first-round picks. It was a big move that showed they are looking to take the next step in being serious playoff contenders.

With Bane's arrival, it required the Magic to make key decisions on their team options with Harris and Joseph. Per league insider Michael Scotto, the franchise will decline the options as the two guards will become unrestricted free agents this offseason.

“The Orlando Magic have declined team options for Gary Harris ($7.5 million) and Cory Joseph ($3.47 million) for the 2025-26 season as part of the Desmond Bane trade, league sources told @hoopshype,” Scotto wrote.

What's next for Magic this offseason

Article Continues Below

It's unintended consequences for the Magic to have, but the trade for Desmond Bane forced their hand in declining Gary Harris and Cory Joseph's team options.

Harris has been a member of the Magic since the 2020-21 season, being a consistent role player over the years. His playing time went down as the young guards in the team's rotation improved, but he remained a valuable voice in the locker room with his experience in the league. Throughout 231 career appearances, he produced 7.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He shot 42.5% from the field, including 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Joseph joined Orlando this past season, helping them fulfill a need at the guard position after Jalen Suggs went down for the year. He made 50 appearances that includes 16 starts, averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. He had shooting splits of 40.3% overall, including 36.4% from downtown.

While their departures will reduce the Magic's depth for now, it is undeniable that the team is taking a big step. Pairing Bane with stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner is a clear sign that Orlando will be a team to watch out for going into the 2025-26 season.