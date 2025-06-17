When the Orlando Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last summer, fans were excited. Giving Paolo Banchero a veteran shooter with championship experience felt like a great fit. One year later, the former champion's time with the Magic was over. Orlando traded him and Cole Anthony to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane in the first big deal of the summer. The newest member of the team is excited to be there, sending an optimistic message to fans.

Bane spent the first five years of his career with the Grizzlies. After averaging at least 18 points for four consecutive seasons, the 26-year-old established himself as one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. Even after a rough playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Bane's value remained high. With his trade to Orlando, though, the first domino of the 2025 offseason has fallen.

In his first days with the Magic, Bane appeared on the team's social media account to talk to the fanbase. The young shooter is optimistic and ready to work hard with Banchero and the rest of his new teammates.

“Magic fans, what's up, Desmond Bane here,” Bane said. “In the practice gym, excited to be here. See the new jerseys. Let's get it.”

Orlando's trade for Bane could be the first of many moves by Eastern Conference teams. With Jayson Tatum going down with a torn ACL in the second round of the postseason, the sentiment is that the East will be wide open in the 2025-2026 season. After an injury-riddled season, Banchero and the Magic gave the Boston Celtics trouble in the first round of the playoffs.

Bringing in Bane helps Orlando's offense tremendously. When Jalen Suggs went down with injury, the Magic offense went from serviceable to terrible. Throughout the second half of the season, it became clear that Banchero needed more help on the offensive side of the floor. With the addition of Bane, Franz Wagner and the rest of the supporting cast is much-improved.

While bringing one of the better shooting guards in the league is a plus, it cost Orlando dearly. However, the four unprotected first round picks they sent away served two purposes. While some were needed to secure Bane, others were included to convince the Grizzlies to take on Caldwell-Pope's contract.

Regardless of what it cost them, Magic fans are excited. With Banchero and Wagner leading the way, Bane could be the final piece that Orlando needed to make a deep run in the playoffs for the first time since 2010.