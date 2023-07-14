Kai Sotto had major did not play-coaches' decisions in the Orlando Magic's first two games. It is a known fact that the Filipino faithful and fans of the franchise have long awaited his debut. Coach Dylan Murphy finally made it happen at the NBA Summer League against the Portland Trail Blazers.

A lot of fans stormed the Magic's social media page with angry reactions and negative comments. All of them had the same goal of criticizing Orlando for not letting Kai Sotto play. Fans even went to the extreme of shouting Kaiju's name when he incurred his second DNP-CD at the NBA Summer League. They all got rewarded as they finally got to see their favorite player on the court.

The Filipino phenom saw exactly 13 minutes and 23 seconds of play against the Blazers. He racked up six points on a fairly serviceable 42.9% field goal shooting percentage. The big man was active on both ends of the floor but was highly praised by fans because of his defense. He crashed the boards well and this netted him four rebounds. Although, the true highlight of his debut was when he met opposing defenders above the rim. His rim protection was elite as he notched three blocks in the small amount of time he played.

Fans went nuts with his one-man block party.

One part of the Orlando faithful even tweeted a fun fact to rally fans.

FUN FACT: Kai Sotto is the first ever Filipino player born in Las Piñas City to ever block Shaedon Sharpe in an NBA Summer League game. Unreal! — Mike Saulo (@mikesaulo) July 14, 2023

Another could not have stated how historic his debut was for the Philippines

Kai Sotto getting 3 blocks in 11 minutes is actually decent tbh (only hype i can think lmfao) — enkyueflorentino (@na_qflorentino) July 14, 2023

The Filipinos reveled in the history unfolding before their very eyes.