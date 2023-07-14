Kai Sotto was trending again on Twitter on Thursday night — and for good reason. The Filipino big man finally made his NBA debut for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League — much to the delight of the basketball-crazed Filipino nation. It wasn't exactly a mind-blowing debut for the 21-year-old, but the fans at least got their wish of seeing the highly-touted young man play on an NBA court for the very first time.

Both the supporters in attendance and NBA Twitter went crazy as soon as they saw Sotto take the floor:

Sotto had a few big plays during his limited time on the court, and naturally, it sent Filipino social media into a frenzy:

Kai Sotto ended up logging 13 minutes in his debut, finishing with a respectable six points on 3-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, an assist, and three blocks. It was by no means an eye-popping performance from the 7-foot-2 center, but at least he was able to provide some quality minutes off the bench for the Magic.

After logging two straight DNPs in his first two games, Sotto finally got a taste of some playing time. A lot of Filipino fans still weren't happy about it, though, as they rued Sotto missing his chance to really showcase his skillset ahead of a potential NBA call-up:

It's great to see Sotto finally play in an NBA Summer League game, but the bad news for him is that the tournament is almost over for the Magic. The entire Filipino nation will now be hoping against hope that the kid somehow finds his way to an NBA roster after this extremely brief stint.

 

 