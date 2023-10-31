The NBA delivered on its promise to bring a fresh look to their inaugural In-Season Tournament, set to commence on Friday. In an effort to heighten the tournament's allure, participants will don special City Edition jerseys and play on uniquely designed courts.

The Orlando Magic unveiled their contribution to this revamp, revealing the team's latest City Edition jerseys and the new court. While the tournament's innovative appeal has garnered attention, it's the design choices that have sparked significant conversation among fans.

Majority opinions on the new court are positive, but not without reservations. A recurring critique among Magic enthusiasts is the court's color palette, which many believe shares striking similarities with that of the Dallas Cowboys, especially the shade of blue. This sentiment is echoed in reviews of the Magic's City Edition jerseys, set to debut in their match against the Mavericks when they return from their road trip November 6.

Many fans opined that the hue is much darker than preferred, noting a departure from the shades embraced in the 2005 jersey and 2010 logo redesigns.

It looks so much better in color. We are the Magic Cowboys, (tee-hee). I like my guys. I don’t care what they’re wearing. They could wear Scooby Doo outfits and I’m still a fan. One town. One team. #GoMagic 🏀 — Mango Suede (@MangoSuede) October 27, 2023

However, one design element earning unanimous appreciation is the reintroduction of the star in the ‘A' of the Magic logo — a change fans believe was long overdue.

Let’s may the star jersey the everyday jersey! Yep? pic.twitter.com/omPZqZ3aOc — Bezzy (@BezzyMagic) October 27, 2023

Despite the mixed reviews, the Magic's special court is slated for its premiere on Nov. 21 against the Toronto Raptors and will feature once more on Nov. 24 in a face-off with the Boston Celtics. These may be the sole appearances of this court design, making them particularly significant dates on the NBA calendar.

As for their In-Season Tournament journey, the Magic kick off their schedule on Nov. 14 against the Brooklyn Nets, followed by a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 17.

The In-Season Tournament, with its fresh designs and heightened stakes, promises to offer fans a novel NBA experience, even as it draws varied design critiques. Whether the new court becomes a fan favorite or a fleeting experiment, only time will tell.