After a lopsided loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, the Orlando Magic were eyeing to bounce back during the start of their four-game road trip against the Miami Heat. Aiming to secure their first win in Miami since March 2019, the Magic fell just short in a defensive struggle, losing 99-96.

Joe Ingles and Chuma Okeke provided Magic with much needed spark

The Magic's Joe Ingles and Chuma Okeke provided a much-needed spark. In a game marred by poor 3-point shooting from both sides, Okeke and Ingles–returning from a 13-game absence due to an ankle injury–combined for eight of the Magic's 12 threes, with the team shooting 12-for-40 from distance. Okeke contributed 16 points, and Ingles added 14 points, six assists and three steals. However, Ingles' night was cut short as he reaggravated his ankle in the fourth quarter.

Paolo Banchero praised Ingles after the game, saying: “He was great. It was great to have him back. Just his presence out there. He made some big shots, helped control the offense in the half court. So, it was great to have him.”

Magic free throws prove detrimental in loss to Heat

Orlando's struggles at the free-throw line were a critical factor in their loss. The Magic shot just 60 percent from the line, going 12-for-20. This performance continued a trend of below-average free-throw shooting, with the team's four-game average falling to 63.8 percent, the lowest in the league compared to their season average of 75.9 percent. In a closely contested game, these missed opportunities proved detrimental.

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley focused on the free-throw issue in his postgame presser, saying: “We're not even going to get into… we go 12 for 20 from the free-throw line.”

Mosley did laud the team's resilience, emphasizing their fighting spirit and readiness to face challenges. The Magic coach also praised Ingles' impact, highlighting his ability to make crucial plays and settle the team in high-pressure situations.

Paolo Banchero continues to shine despite loss

Paolo Banchero shone despite the loss, scoring 25 points with eight rebounds and six assists. This marked the 12th instance of Banchero achieving a 25/5/5 stat line in his career. His clutch performance in the final minute included a fadeaway jumper over Josh Richardson and a tough baseline mid-range shot over Jaime Jaquez, momentarily putting the Magic ahead with less than 40 seconds remaining. However, Miami's Bam Adebayo answered back, sealing the game for the Heat.

The growth of Paolo Banchero has been fun. Just taking and making these. pic.twitter.com/YjI835mQsj — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) January 13, 2024

Reflecting on his performance, Banchero said, “I felt like I had it going in the last two minutes… I can't ask for a better opportunity than that.” He acknowledged the game's winnability, citing the absence of key Heat players and expressing frustration over missed opportunities.

With this loss, the Magic's record dropped to 21-17. Looking ahead, they face a formidable challenge against the second-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who boast a strong 26-11 record. This matchup, set for Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET, will test the Magic against one of the Western Conference's top teams, led by the talents of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.