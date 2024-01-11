Magic make major move on Jonathan Isaac.

The Orlando Magic have taken a decisive step by fully guaranteeing Jonathan Isaac's contract for the remainder of the season, committing a substantial $17.4 million to the talented forward. This move represents a significant shift from Isaac's prior arrangement, where he was on a partially guaranteed deal worth $7.6 million.

Isaac's current season has been intermittently marred by a right hamstring injury, which has kept him sidelined for nine consecutive games, with his last appearance being in a win against the Indiana Pacers on December 23. Despite these challenges, Isaac has shown a noticeable improvement in health compared to the past two years, which were heavily impacted by a torn ACL injury he suffered during the 2020 Orlando Bubble.

This season, Isaac has been able to participate in 21 of the Magic's 37 games, showcasing his value, particularly on the defensive end. Though his offensive numbers have been modest, averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game with a field goal percentage of 45.3% and 27.7% from beyond the arc, his defensive impact has been significant. Isaac boasts a defensive rating of 101.7, placing him among the league's top defenders. His presence on the court has correlated with success for the Magic, who have recorded a 14-7 record in the games he has played.

The decision to fully guarantee Isaac's contract underscores the Magic's faith in his abilities and his crucial role in the team's defense. Despite his absence in recent games, the team has maintained a strong performance in the Eastern Conference, currently holding a 21-16 record and securing the eighth seed. This success speaks to the depth and resilience of the Magic's roster, even as they anticipate Isaac's return to further bolster their defense.

As the season progresses, the focus will increasingly turn to Isaac's integration back into the lineup. The Magic's commitment to Isaac, through the full guarantee of his contract, reflects their belief in his potential to be a key contributor, especially as they continue to navigate the competitive landscape of the Eastern Conference. Isaac's return to full health and his subsequent impact on the court will be critical factors in the Magic's pursuit of a playoff berth and potential success in the postseason.