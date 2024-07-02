Fresh off of a surprise NBA Playoffs appearance that showed that they're ahead of schedule, the Orlando Magic have been spending their cap space this offseason.

After adding former Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Magic have retained a pair of their players, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. First, they locked up center Goga Bitadze on a three-year, $25 million contract. Then, Gary Harris agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract to stay with Orlando.

Bitadze, who just completed his fifth season in the NBA, averaged five points per game to go along 3.4 rebounds a night in his 62 games played for the Magic. He also had 33 starts last season. Orlando signed Bitadze in 2023 after he was waived by the Indiana Pacers.

Harris, who just wrapped his fourth season with the Magic, averaged 6.9 points and 37 percent shooting from behind the 3-point line in his 54 games last season. The 11-year NBA vet played the first chunk of his career with the Denver Nuggets before being sent to the Magic in the Aaron Gordon trade in 2021.

For his career, Harris averages 11 points per game.

With the moves, the Magic ensure that they maintain a significant chunk of their depth behind leaders Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. As a young team that pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to a seventh game in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season, Orlando is banking on continuity and internal growth being major factors toward success in 2024-25.

Magic steal Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from Nuggets

After helping the Denver Nuggets win the championship in 2023 and delivering another productive season in 2023-24, KCP set himself up for a nice payday in free agency. He got exactly that after the Magic signed him to a lucrative three-year, $66 million deal.

The 31-year-old vet inked a two-year, $30.1 million contract with the Nuggets in 2022. He had a $15.4 million player option for 2024-25, but he declined it knowing full well that he would likely be able to earn more in free agency. After all, Caldwell-Pope was largely considered as one of the key free agents this 2024 offseason; with his two-way contribution, shooting and championship experience being key factors that made playoff-contending teams willing to pay him a premium.

Before he signed with the Magic, Caldwell-Pope had also been linked to the 76ers. Philadelphia made the playoffs this past season but ultimately ended up exiting the first round against the New York Knicks. They could have really used a player like KCP who brings so much stability, shooting and high-level experience, but unfortunately, he chose to sign with Orlando.

The Magic now get a proven perimeter veteran who knows his role well and is more than capable of stepping up when his name is called. Last season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 40.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc.