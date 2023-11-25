The Magic have been a top team in the NBA this season and Paolo Banchero credits the team’s defense for their strong start.

The Orlando Magic have been the surprise team of the 2023-24 NBA season so far. They just knocked off the Eastern Conference leading Boston Celtics, 113-96 to improve to 11-5 and extend their current win streak to six games. The Magic were able to hold the Celtics to under 100 points and following the game Paolo Banchero spoke about where the team’s defensive mindset came from as per Magic radio reporter Wendell Epps.

“Coach Mose, I give him credit. He came in since the first day of camp and just preaching about how he wanted to be a number one caliber defense in the league,” Banchero said. “That’s what we’ve been so far, and give huge credit to the coaching staff for instilling it in us and the players for going out there and executing and doing that.”

Paolo Banchero has been a big part of the Magic turnaround this season. His scoring numbers may have dropped slightly from last year as a rookie, but his scoring efficiency has increased. He’s averaging 19.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 45.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 66.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Compared to last season, the Magic did not register their 11th win until game No. 31 at which point they were 11-20. As of right now, following their win against the Celtics, they are a mere game behind them for the top seed in the Eastern Conference standings. This Magic team is certainly different.