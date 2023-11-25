Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is proud of his team after their impressive win over the Boston Celtics.

On Friday afternoon, Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic moved to an impressive 11-5 on the young 2023-24 NBA season with a home win over the Boston Celtics, the first place team in the Eastern Conference. Although Orlando trailed for most of the first half against Boston, the Magic were able to find another gear in the second half, outscoring the Celtics by a whopping 25 points in the frame and ultimately cruising to a 113-96 victory.

After the game, Banchero got one hundred percent honest on how the Magic have been able to put together the run of success that they've been on in recent weeks, including why defense is such an important part of what Orlando is trying to do.

“That's what we take pride in,” said Banchero, per NBA TV on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “That's our calling card. That's what it's been all year. We just come into every game with a one-game focus. What do we have to do to stop the team in front of us? We did a good job tonight.”

Paolo Banchero also spoke on the chemistry that the Magic have been able to establish so far this year.

“It's different when you really like playing with the guys you're with,” said Banchero. “Everybody here loves each other. Real, genuine love, so it's easy passing to the next guy because you know he's got your best interests, and we've just got full, one hundred percent trust in each other.”

The Magic have now won six straight games.