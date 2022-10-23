Paolo Banchero has gotten off to a strong start to his NBA career despite the Orlando Magic starting the 2022-23 season 0-2. He had 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots while shooting 61.1 percent from the field in his opening game against the Atlanta Hawks. He followed that up with 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots against the Detroit Pistons.

And according to Bobby Manning of CNLS Media, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley had some high praise for Banchero ahead of the Magic’s game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Jamahl Mosley on Paolo Banchero: “Basketball IQ and selflessness…he’s such a great young player already in the way he sees the game … he’s reading and understanding … it’s extremely unique, but that’s what makes him him.” — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) October 22, 2022

Despite being a rookie, Paolo Banchero has been having a rather smooth transition to the NBA as noted by his head coach. He brings a very versatile skill-set in that he can handle the ball as a big forward and he has a little playmaking to his game as well. He can shoot from the perimeter. He’s able to get after it defensively. He can crash the glass and rebound. According to Banchero himself, his versatility is what makes him so unique.

Banchero was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He declared for the draft after a solid season at Duke University. He’s now tasked with the job of trying to lead the Magic back to respectability. The Magic have only made the playoffs in two out of the past ten seasons. The last time the Magic had the No. 1 pick was in 2004 when they drafted Dwight Howard. With Howard, the Magic were a perennial playoff contender and even reached the Finals in 2009.