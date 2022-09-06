It’s been a while since the last time the Orlando Magic actually mattered in the NBA. But Paolo Banchero is poised to change that, as he comes across as someone who is a franchise-savior, which the Magic obviously hope he would turn out to be. If anything, Paolo Banchero is loving the fact that he is now playing on the same team as the guys he used to watch growing up in Washington, particularly Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross.

i really grew up watching t ross and markelle at UW going crazy in hec ed. now we on tha same team and it’s lit haha🔥 — Paolo Banchero🇮🇹 (@Pp_doesit) September 6, 2022

Paolo Banchero played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils, but he is also from Seattle, so before he became the hotshot that he was under Mike Krzyzewski, he was first a fan, apparently, of the Washington Huskies. Unfortunately for the Huskies, Paolo Banchero’s sweet memories of watching Ross and Fultz did not translate to them successfully recruiting him, as he decide to take his talents to Durham.

Now with the Magic, the focus for Banchero will be on carrying a big load right away for a team that has missed the playoffs in eight of the last 10 seasons. The Magic have also not gone beyond the first round in the last four times they made the playoff cut, dating back to the 2010-11 NBA season. Together with the likes of Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero will look to lead the young Orlando Magic squad to more success, beginning in his rookie year.

In his only season with the Blue Devils, Paolo Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists across 39 games.