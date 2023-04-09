Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero put together quite a resume for this year’s NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Banchero’s rookie campaign officially came to a close on Sunday, as the Magic ruled him out from their regular season finale against the Miami Heat due to a back injury. The versatile forward was also sidelined from Orlando’s previous two contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Banchero was a standout performer for the Magic this season. For one, he tallied an astounding 40 20-point games, including four such performances against the Boston Celtics. Banchero’s 40 such outings are the same amount that LeBron James had during his rookie campaign with the Cavaliers in the 2003-2004 season.

Paolo Banchero finished his first season with 40 20-point games, the same amount LeBron James had as a rookie. What an achievement 👏 pic.twitter.com/ekVhYftBE9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 9, 2023

Banchero wound up being the do-it-all player for the Magic over the course of the season. He led the team in multiple stats, including points per game (20.0).

Overall, Banchero is expected to become the third player in Magic franchise history to take home the NBA Rookie of the Year honor. While the likes of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler have orchestrated formidable rookie seasons, Banchero’s stout play in the year proved that he well deserves to win the award.

In the big picture, a crucial offseason sure awaits the Magic after they missed the playoffs for the third straight year.