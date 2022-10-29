Paolo Banchero’s 3-word reaction to finally getting his first NBA win in Magic blowout vs. Hornets

The Orlando Magic, prior to tonight’s blowout 113-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets that wasn’t even as close as the scoreline suggests, have gone 0-5 to begin the year. Nonetheless, Paolo Banchero’s performances to start the season have been nothing short of phenomenal, showing the world why he was made the number one overall pick out of Duke.

Admittedly feeling relieved after finally breaking their duck, Banchero took to Twitter to express his joy with a three-word response after their convincing win.

“there we go 💪🏾💙,” Banchero wrote.

No one in their right mind will blame Paolo Banchero for the Magic’s winless start, as he is already cementing himself as one of the best scorers in the league despite not turning 20 until the second week of November. He has scored more than 20 points in six straight games to begin his career, building off of a scoring feat that matched the efforts of marquee talents such as Wilt Chamberlain, Elvin Hayes, Grant Hill, Dominique Wilkins and Oscar Robertson to begin their storied careers.

With the Magic facing injury woes at point guard, Banchero’s advanced playmaking for his size and age was in full display, as he put up seven dimes to go along with a 21 point, 12 rebound double-double, leading the Magic to his first-ever victory as a professional. While the scoring totals will be the first stat to grab fans’ attention, his passing feel has been arguably the most impressive facet of his game thus far.

On the season, Banchero has averaged 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 46.5 percent shooting from the field to go along with 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals a night.

Alas, despite the 19-year old rookie’s best efforts, the Magic will still need others to step up if they were to have a chance to at least challenge for a Play-In spot. Franz Wagner will have to be more consistent, and he has to cut on what has been a turnover fest for him to begin the season, while the emergence of fan favorite Bol Bol in recent games is an encouraging sign for a team focused on player development.

The eventual return of point guards Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony should also ease the burden Paolo Banchero is required to carry on his young, inexperienced shoulders, but make no mistake about it, Banchero is the undisputed number one in Orlando, and should be for the foreseeable future especially as he gets better and better on both ends of the court.