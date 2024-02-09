The Magic crushed the Spurs on Thursday.

The Orlando Magic, coming off a disappointing defeat to the Miami Heat, swiftly shifted gears upon their return to the KIA Center, overpowering the San Antonio Spurs with a decisive 127-111 win on Thursday night. After a 5-game road trip that saw the Magic notch a 3-2 record, their performance against the Spurs was a definitive statement of their ability to bounce back and assert dominance on their home court.

Franz Wagner's stellar bounce back performance propels Magic

The game was a standout moment for Franz Wagner, who delivered a stunning performance, bouncing back from a challenging outing against the Heat. In that game, Wagner managed only 13 points on 5-15 shooting, including 1-7 from beyond the arc, and turned the ball over seven times. Against the Spurs, however, Wagner was nearly unstoppable, racking up 34 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, with an impressive 13-17 from the field and a plus/minus of +19.

Franz Wagner reflected on his own performance and the effort to reduce turnovers after the disappointing game against the Heat. “Yeah, I mean, I had seven [in] the last game. I thought I’d try not to throw it away as much. Just try to play a solid game after the Miami game and, yeah, just try to make plays for my team,” Wagner stated, highlighting his commitment to bouncing back and contributing to the team's success.

Magic ignite with decisive second quarter surge

The Magic's momentum surged in the second quarter with a 19-4 scoring run, spearheaded by Wagner and Paolo Banchero. This run was punctuated by a spectacular behind-the-back step-back three from Wagner at the halftime buzzer, further extending their lead and electrifying the home crowd.

Jalen Suggs echoed the sentiment of defensive focus, particularly during the decisive 19-4 run. “I thought we were really locked in defensively. You know, we were talking, we were communicating, flying around, and it led to our offense doing the same thing,” Suggs commented. He stressed the importance of maintaining this level of play and avoiding lapses in concentration.

Moritz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac clamp down Victor Wembanyama

Defensively, the Magic focused on containing Spurs' sensation Victor Wembanyama, a strategy that paid dividends. In contrast to their previous matchup where Wembanyama posted 21 points and 8 rebounds, the Magic's defense, led by Moritz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac, significantly limited his impact. Isaac's block on the 7’4″ Wembanyama was a highlight, contributing to Wembanyama finishing the game with just 15 points, 1 rebound, and a -11 plus/minus.

Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley praised the team's defensive efforts, especially their physicality in the first half against the Spurs. “Well, we’ve always talked about being physical. Every team comes in here thinking they’re going to out-physical us and we have to make sure we set the tone the right way early,” Mosley explained. He highlighted the team's focus on defending without fouling as a key area for ongoing improvement.

“Our guys did a great job of taking on that challenge and reading the way he was playing and being disruptive,” he added, commending his team's ability to adapt and counter the Spurs' strategies.

In addition to their defensive prowess, Mosley lauded the team's offensive coordination, which resulted in 16 assists by halftime. “I liked that first half and the way in which we played defense – we guarded the ball the right way, flew around, contested shots, finished possessions with a rebound,” he remarked.

However, Mosley also pointed out areas requiring improvement, particularly highlighting the team's third-quarter defense, during which the Spurs scored 41 points. He emphasized the need for better management of turnovers and reducing points allowed in the paint. This feedback underscores Mosley's commitment to bolstering the team's defensive consistency and overall excellence across the season's span.

The Magic, now at a 28-24 record and tied for the 7th seed, are just half a game behind the Indiana Pacers for the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference. They will look to improve their standing in their next game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET.