The Orlando Magic prevailed against the Denver Nuggets, due largely in part to another big night by Magic sophomore Paolo Banchero. The forward tallied his first-ever triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, leading the Magic to an impressive comeback win.

After the game, one NBA superstar took notice: Jayson Tatum. In a post on X, Tatum shared a picture of Banchero's big night, captioning the tweet “All-Star.”

Banchero's continuous improvement with Magic

This season, Banchero is averaging 22.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Magic. He significantly improved his three-point shooting this year (37.5%) compared to his rookie season (29.8%). Additionally, the reigning rookie of the year has produced increased averages in other categories as well (points, field goal %, rebounds, assists and steals) this year compared to the last.

Banchero's Friday night triple-double comes just right after his 43-point performance against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Throughout the Magic's last five games, the forward has been on a tear, with averages of 31.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

And on Friday's away game in front of a loud Ball Arena crowd, Banchero sealed his triple-double with two clutch free throws that would eventually give Orlando the victory.

It makes sense why Tatum would vouch for Banchero to be selected this year. Aside from the numbers, Banchero and Tatum share a common connection as former Duke basketball players. Both played one season for the Blue Devils before declaring for the NBA draft.

Assuming Paolo Banchero keeps up his scoring outbursts, it won't be surprising to see him join the festivities in Indianapolis next month.