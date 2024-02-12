That's the perfect way for the Magic to congratulate Patrick Mahomes.

Remember that time when an F1 reporter mistook then-Duke Blue Devils star Paolo Banchero for Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes? Well, the Orlando Magic just used that moment to hilariously congratulate Mahomes and the Chiefs for winning Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Magic did not have a game on Sunday but their social media team still scored a win for the team with that post on X.

It can be hard to fathom how someone can confuse Banchero with Mahomes, especially since the former is several inches taller than the latter. The good news is that the same reporter finally got it right a year later. At the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, Sky Sports Formula 1 reporter Martin Brundle saw Banchero again.

“I’m honored that you know my name now, man,” Banchero said that time. “It’s been a hell of a year, and you’re great at what you do.”

Martin Brundle reunited with Paolo Banchero! It went much better this time. pic.twitter.com/mazQWujpAQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 7, 2023

Banchero, who was selected first overall by the Magic at the 2022 NBA Draft, can only dream for now to have the same success Mahomes has had so far in the NFL. But at just 21 years old, Banchero has plenty of time to blossom into a legitimate superstar and transform Orlando into a serious NBA title contender.

Banchero and the Magic are on a two-game win streak and will carry a 29-24 record to their next outing on Tuesday at home versus the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

On the season, Banchero is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per outing.