Paolo Banchero is an NBA All-Star.

Former number one overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic have enjoyed a bit of a resurgent year in the 2023-24 campaign after missing out on the postseason for the past several seasons. Banchero has been playing at an elite level for the majority of the campaign, and although the wins haven't been as consistent as of late, the Magic have still positioned themselves comfortably in playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

On Thursday evening, Banchero received arguably the biggest honor of his young career when it was revealed that he was being named an All-Star reserve for the Eastern Conference, announced on Thursday's broadcast of TNT's Inside the NBA pregame show by host Ernie Johnson.

Then, the Magic themselves released a video of Banchero's candid real-time reaction on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Banchero was watching the selection show along with his teammates, who immediately crowded around and congratulated the former Duke Blue Devil.

Banchero has looked the part of an All-Star throughout the majority of the 2023-24 campaign, using his unique combination of size, strength, speed, and shooting touch to torch opposing defense on a seemingly nightly basis for the Magic.

It remains to be seen whether or not Orlando will opt to provide Banchero with more help as the trade deadline quickly approaches in a week, as the play of the Magic's supporting cast has dipped a bit, causing the team to drop in the standings.

However, with Banchero at the helm, anything is possible.