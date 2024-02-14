Shaq gives Magic fan favorite Nick Anderson a heartwarming endorsement

Because of his on-air antics or bold takes, Shaquille O'Neal is sometimes falsely perceived as a joke. Those who tuned in to see the Hall of Famer get his jersey retired by the Orlando Magic on Tuesday experienced the full range of his one-of-a-kind personality.

That included a selfless gesture during the ceremony. During his speech, O'Neal took it upon himself to shine the spotlight on a former teammate, whom he believes should have already received this distinction. The 1993 Rookie of the Year called up the Magic's first-ever draft pick- Nick Anderson.

“It's a real honor to be the first Orlando Magic player to get their jersey retired, although I would've expected to be number two,” Shaq said, via NBA TV. “You were the first superstar here in Orlando. I appreciate you for sacrificing for me. You could have {taken} the shot every time, but you threw it in {to low post}. I definitely want to come back here when your jersey gets retired.”

Shaq gives former Magic player Nick Anderson his flowers

Anderson looked visibly moved by O'Neal's kind words and the Kia Center's warm applause. The duo spent four years in Orlando together and were part of one of the greatest teams the city has had the privilege of watching over the last few decades.

The Big Aristotle and Penny Hardaway garnered much of the praise, but Anderson was the heart and soul of the 1990s Magic. He was efficient on both ends of the floor and humbly adjusted his role for the good of the team. Although his numbers are not eye-popping (15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 692 games with Orlando), Anderson is an integral part of the team's history.

And yet, many still remember him for missing four consecutive free throws in Game 1 of the 1995 NBA Finals. Anderson failed to clinch the win for the Magic and the Houston Rockets ultimately swept their way to a second-straight title. It was almost a decade and a half before the franchise returned to the championship round. He should not be a punchline, however.

Shaquille O'Neal makes a compelling argument. His No. 32 jersey hangs alone above the rafters for now, but the Magic's complete story cannot be properly told without the man who served as the foundational brick of an unforgettable era of Orlando basketball.