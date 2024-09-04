The Orlando Magic made the playoffs last year but dropped a 4-3 series to the Cleveland Cavaliers after a season of hard work. The Playoffs loss made Magic General Manager Anthony Parker and his staff reconsider more than a few things as they began to retool this offseason.

Orlando knows what their franchise stands for, namely, a healthy respect for winning basketball and giving the fans something entertaining to watch each night. On Wednesday, the Magic announced they had signed a familiar name among professional hoops heads: Mac McClung, the NBA's reigning back-to-back Slam Dunk Champion. The deal is partially guaranteed according to NBA scribe Shams Charania, who updated fans on the news via his X account.

The McClung signing came amid a strong three-word reaction to the ongoing Paolo Banchero narrative about how underrated the former number one overall pick is at this point in his NBA career. Top 75 All-Time NBA player Paul Pierce revealed his honest take on the Magic's exciting young core of players.

Now that McClung is headed for Central Florida, NBA fans can prepare to watch one of the most explosive slam dunk talents in years, during preseason action at the very least.

Magic add familiar two-guard to pair with Banchero

Mac McClung first burst on the scene as a high school player, becoming YouTube famous for his incredible high flying acrobatics and subsequent slam dunks. McClung parlayed his incredible highlight reel moves and performances into a scholarship with the Texas Tech Red Raiders where he played before ending up with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

He averaged 12.5 points per game for Philly but did not play in the NBA last season.

McClung has played just four games in the “big leagues” of basketball, aka the NBA. He averaged 25.7 points per game with the G League's Osceola Magic last season including 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

Mac McClung — Ready for prime time?

McClung has put in work at the G League level for several seasons giving him the potential to become a contributor with the Magic this upcoming season. He isn't the biggest player for a guard and his defense is a work in progress, but McClung brings undeniable athleticism and shooting prowess along with the ability to disrupt opposing game plans on the defensive side of the court.

McClung will surely become a fan favorite in Orlando, given enough playing time. He could become a solid bench player bringing scoring and athleticism off the bench in pursuit of an NBA career that will last longer than a handful of games. McClung is a player to watch this coming preseason, especially if you happen to be an Orlando Magic lover.